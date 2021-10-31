Node Runners (NDR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $138,128.00

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Node Runners coin can now be bought for about $88.72 or 0.00145892 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Node Runners has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $138,128.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00227047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00095920 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

