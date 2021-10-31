Noel W. White Sells 30,000 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

