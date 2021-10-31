Noel W. White Sells 30,000 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
