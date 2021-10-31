Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce sales of $687.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $682.12 million and the highest is $693.84 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $673.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

NOMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $27.23. 436,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

