Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Stock Price Down 7.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 5,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 442,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.
The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.
About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
