Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Stock Price Down 7.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 5,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 442,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.

About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

