Northern Trust Corp Buys New Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 811,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,124,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.83% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $63.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.