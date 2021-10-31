Northern Trust Corp Has $40.81 Million Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,132 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $40,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after buying an additional 654,769 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 85,068.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,485,000 after purchasing an additional 340,275 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $15,199,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,795,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,432,000 after purchasing an additional 182,271 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth $8,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

WWE stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.30 million. Research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

