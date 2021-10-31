Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 448,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $42,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $96.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $109.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.50.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

