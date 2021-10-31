Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,334,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,752 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.41% of Old National Bancorp worth $41,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,017,000 after buying an additional 1,341,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,359,000 after purchasing an additional 302,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 76.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 603,539 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

