Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,145,994 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,036,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,145,994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $41,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $7,124,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,149 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,278,000 after purchasing an additional 711,596 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 125.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 624,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,741,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 598,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.97. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. Research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.