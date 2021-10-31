Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,585 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $71,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $357.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.