Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.20-25.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.95. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$36.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.25 billion.Northrop Grumman also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $25.200-$25.600 EPS.

NOC traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.26 and its 200-day moving average is $366.16.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $396.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northrop Grumman stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $627,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

