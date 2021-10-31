Northstar Electronics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEIK) Short Interest Update

Northstar Electronics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEIK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the September 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NEIK remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. Northstar Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Northstar Electronics Company Profile

Northstar Electronics, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar-based systems. The company was founded on May 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

