NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $102.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,050.99 and a beta of 1.18. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.51 and its 200 day moving average is $165.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,816.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $80,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,806 shares of company stock worth $4,358,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

