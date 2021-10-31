Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$82.43.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,849. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.00. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$49.88 and a 1 year high of C$89.67. The stock has a market cap of C$49.36 billion and a PE ratio of 41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 7.5799997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 108.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,983,877.50. Also, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total value of C$626,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares in the company, valued at C$1,465,040.98.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.