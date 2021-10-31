Nutrien (NTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of C$1.52 per share for the quarter.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.30 billion.

Shares of NTR opened at C$86.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$49.88 and a 1-year high of C$89.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 86.91%.

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,983,877.50. Also, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,465,040.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.43.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

