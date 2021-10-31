NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of NUVA opened at $53.36 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,669.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. Analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

