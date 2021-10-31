Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 164,003 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,923,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,003 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $50,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price Michael F bought a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PG&E by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PCG opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

