Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 447,093 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,093 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.47% of Outfront Media worth $51,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Outfront Media by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,549,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 782,210 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Outfront Media by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,870,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,984,000 after acquiring an additional 659,150 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OUT opened at $24.89 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

