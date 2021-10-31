Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $51.67 Million Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 125,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Select Medical worth $51,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 978,383 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Select Medical by 2,313.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,821 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Select Medical by 6.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 1.7% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 84,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 44.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 116,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,939 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

SEM stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

