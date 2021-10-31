Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Down 51.4% in October

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the September 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,956,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000.

NYSE:JSD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 45,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,081. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

