Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OCDGF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OCDGF stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.