Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 25,216 Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,408,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after buying an additional 91,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of UNVR opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

