Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 18.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hess by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hess by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hess by 10.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

