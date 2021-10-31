Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $633,000 in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.08% of Blucora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.03 million, a P/E ratio of -41.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

