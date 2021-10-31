Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $591,000 Investment in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

AAN opened at $23.39 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $736.32 million and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

