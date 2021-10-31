Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in McAfee by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in McAfee during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in McAfee by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in McAfee by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McAfee stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. McAfee Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.85.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McAfee’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

In other McAfee news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

