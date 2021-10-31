Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

REYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.