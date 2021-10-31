Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 29,742 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,742 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 14.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 84.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 294,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 134,380 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $536,061,000. Finally, Odey Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 1.67. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

