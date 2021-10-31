Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 6,313 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 151.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Arvinas by 2,458.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $21,066,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arvinas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arvinas news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 36,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $3,243,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,891 shares of company stock worth $24,115,979. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist raised their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

