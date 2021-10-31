Ocugen’s (OCGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $11.84 on Thursday. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,092 shares of company stock worth $4,473,943 in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 61.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 152.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 46,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $1,542,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 2,375.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 565,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

