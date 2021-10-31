Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.42.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics stock. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 294,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.62% of Omega Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.