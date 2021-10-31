ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

