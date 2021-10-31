OptionRoom Hits Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $125,598.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00069917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00073250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00104104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,472.46 or 0.99744729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.07 or 0.06930204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00022854 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

