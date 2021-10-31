ORAO Network (ORAO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $721,597.00

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, ORAO Network has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. ORAO Network has a market cap of $1.31 million and $721,597.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00069904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00073447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00103845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,285.71 or 0.99692017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.32 or 0.06965944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00023125 BTC.

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORAO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ORAO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ORAO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

