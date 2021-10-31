Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) Short Interest Update

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIA remained flat at $$9.78 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. Orion Biotech Opportunities has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Get Orion Biotech Opportunities alerts:

About Orion Biotech Opportunities

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is based in New York.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.