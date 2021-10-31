Otter Tail (OTTR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Otter Tail to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $62.01 on Friday. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Otter Tail stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Otter Tail worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

