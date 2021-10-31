Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Overstock.com worth $43,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 4.41.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

