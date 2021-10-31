Ovintiv (OVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of C$2.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$46.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.03. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$11.64 and a 1-year high of C$50.27. The company has a market cap of C$12.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.80.

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.27.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

