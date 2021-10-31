Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,578 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.15.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

