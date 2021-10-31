Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Oxford BioDynamics stock opened at GBX 46.25 ($0.60) on Thursday. Oxford BioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of £42.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

