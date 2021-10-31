Pacoca (PACOCA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $557,492.00

Pacoca (CURRENCY:PACOCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Pacoca has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. Pacoca has a total market capitalization of $14.11 million and $557,492.00 worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pacoca coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00070485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00072397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00103008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,518.46 or 1.00205065 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.01 or 0.06959243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022462 BTC.

Pacoca Profile

Pacoca’s total supply is 76,620,112 coins and its circulating supply is 70,578,407 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io

Buying and Selling Pacoca

