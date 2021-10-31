Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.08. 338,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,267. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.17. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 160.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 233,947 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 119.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after buying an additional 209,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,743,000 after buying an additional 167,552 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 150.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,159,000 after buying an additional 162,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 41.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after buying an additional 158,727 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

