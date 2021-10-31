Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $139.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood raised Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $128.59 on Friday. Park National has a 1-year low of $89.56 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Park National will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Park National by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park National by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Park National by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park National by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Park National by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

