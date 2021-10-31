Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Patterson-UTI Energy has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a payout ratio of -4.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn ($1.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -7.5%.

Shares of PTEN opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.23. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTEN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 427,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

