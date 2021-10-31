Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Paychex reported sales of $983.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 14.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 1.9% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 44.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,471,000 after purchasing an additional 39,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.13. Paychex has a one year low of $81.04 and a one year high of $124.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

