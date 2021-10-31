PCHAIN Price Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00222611 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

