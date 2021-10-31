PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Up 66.2% in October

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,700 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the September 30th total of 489,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $18,814,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $1,745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 837.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 358,623 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $4,376,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $3,509,000. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 356,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,731. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $342.22 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.63. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. On average, analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.