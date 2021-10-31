PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 90.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 20,099 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 106.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at $650,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCPC stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.32 and a fifty-two week high of $156.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

