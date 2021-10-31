PDT Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Methanex worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Methanex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEOH. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

