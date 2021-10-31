PDT Partners LLC Sells 14,691 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 27.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,691 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in nLIGHT by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in nLIGHT by 7,125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 363,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in nLIGHT by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,063 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in nLIGHT by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 488,665 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $46.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 2.41.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

LASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

